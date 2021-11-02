Centre for Local Business Development Kicks Off its Region 3 Outreach in Wales

The Centre for Local Business Development hosted the first day of its Region 3 Outreach Programme, November 2, 2021 at the Sugar Cane Club in Wales, West Bank Demerara.

This was the first of two half-day registration and information sessions focusing on highlighting the Centre’s training services. The second session will be held on November 3, 2021 at the Aracari Resort in Versailles from 9am.

Opening remarks were given by the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Honourable Deodat Indar; Minister of Natural Resources, Honourable Vickram Bharrat: and Minister of Housing and Water, Honourable Collin Croal on the importance of the Gas to Energy Project planned for Wales in 2022 and the impact it will have on the residents and businesses of Region 3. Minister Bharrat shared the reasons for the project and choosing this location, while Ministers Indar and Croal highlighted some of the work planned for Region 3 to further support this initiative.

Supporting the outreach was also the Region 3 Private Sector Inc., the Region 3 Democratic Council and IPED.

“This is an opportune time for the Centre to conduct its outreach in Region 3. With the Gas to Energy project in Wales and the new shore base facility approved for Vreed-En-Hoop, both beginning in 2022, Region 3 will see some massive developments in the near future. Our job is to help educate the local businesses on how to build their business competitiveness so that they can contribute to the development of this region through these activities,” said Natasha Gaskin-Peters, Director of the Centre for Local Business Development.

Over 200 persons attended the information session throughout the course of the morning.

The second information session will be held on November 3, 2021 at the Aracari Resort in Versailles from 9am. Following the two days of information sessions, the Centre will conduct training on Gas to Energy and Procurement on November 9 and 23, and Health, Safety, Security and Environment will take place on November 10 and 24.

All trainings are FREE to Guyanese, and persons are encouraged to attend the training sessions during November.

The Centre receives financial support from the Greater Guyana Initiative, funded by the Stabroek Block co-venturers ExxonMobil, Hess and CNOOC. For more information please visit: https://centreguyana.com

