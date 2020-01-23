CHANGE GUYANA CONDEMNS ATTACK ON TEACHER BY UNRULY PARENTS

–“a lewd and vicious attack on the entire education system”



Change Guyana has described the recent attack of a teacher by unruly parents as “a lewd and vicious attack on the entire education system.” The event rocks the foundation of decency. According to party members, this cannot be tolerated and there must be adequate security and protection systems in place for teachers and students.



Change Guyana stands firmly with the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) in condemning this lawlessness and demands for stronger penalties against the parents and/or anyone else that engages in this destructive behavior. Members of the party are calling for a review of security measures at all schools as well as the safety of school facilities for both students and teachers. The party believes that educators are already plagued by low salaries, high taxes, poor working conditions, inadequate resources, indiscipline children and now are under daily threat by irate parents reverting to violence.



Change Guyana believes that Guyana has slowly drifted away from the morals and norms that our “forefathers” have prided themselves on and should Guyana continue along this path, our children would perpetuate the ludicrous acts that are seen and condoned within the current school system.



According to party officials, Change Guyana recognizes this endemic issue and the risk it poses for future generations and is pushing even harder to become the change Guyana needs at all levels.