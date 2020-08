Following the swearing-in of the ninth executive president of Guyana on Sunday, the Guyana Defence Force, on Monday, acknowledged its new commander in chief – Dr Irfaan Ali – and issued command directives through its chief of staff – Colonel Godfrey Bess – calling on officers and ranks of the force to continue to pledge their allegiance to the country while upholding the constitution. Wendell Badrie has the details of this story

