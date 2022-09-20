CONTROVERSY MARS AMERINDIAN HERITAGE PAGEANT 2022

On Monday morning Miss Kristie Emma Rambharat of Region Seven was officially announced as  Amerindian Heritage Queen 2022. However, the road to this decision was plagued with extreme controversy; when the pageant ended Saturday evening at the National Cultural Center, another young lady from Region Five was given the coveted crown. In the wake of the beauty debacle, Amerindian Peoples Association Activist Micheal McGarell calls on the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to offer a “proper and public” apology to the dethroned queen. Antonio Dey explains

