COURT ORDERS EVICTION OF HILL FOOT RESIDENTS – MORE THAN 50 HOMES BULLDOZED – SEVERAL INJURED

Travis Chase provides a report on the recent events in the Hill Foot area of the Linden-Soesdyke Highway. Heavy machinery was deployed to the area, resulting in the demolition of over 50 homes. The man claiming to be the landowner states that the court has ruled. Chase, who was present on the scene, provides further details in his report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on