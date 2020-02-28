COVID-19 AND GUYANA

Since the commencement of active monitoring at ports in Guyana on the 18 January 2020, a number of persons arrived in Guyana with history of travel from high risk areas.

Thirty-two (32) persons were found to be free from signs and symptoms of the infection after 14 days since arrival and were declared free of COVID-19. Eighteen (18) persons remain under daily follow-up.

The Ministry continues to maintain a high-level vigilance for the COVID-19 and to expand capacity to detect, diagnose and treat any suspected case of COVID-19. The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has a fully equipped 14 bed unit and Diamond Hospital and West Demerara have capacity to isolate and manage cases of COVID-19.

The Isolation areas are equipped and personal protective equipment (N95 Mask, gloves and sanitizers) along with essential medicines and other supplies are in stock.

The Ministry continues to develop isolation capacity at most of the main public health facilities. Seven private hospitals also have capacity to isolate suspected cases until diagnosis can be confirmed.

In our efforts to shore up surveillance monitoring, eight (8) additional Medex have been deployed to Port Health Authorities. Training of all categories of staff has intensified and over 500 persons inclusive of Doctors, Nurses, Auxiliary Staff have been trained, in an effort to heighten awareness on COVID-19. Training is ongoing at Ogle, CJIA, Moleson Creek, Lethem and is currently taking place in Region #7 -Bartica.

Immigration and Customs Officers have been apprised of what to look for, and additional supplies have been dispatched to all workers at critical points, in the Ministry of Public Health’s effort for early detection and infection control of COVID-19.

The Ministry in partnership with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) developed capacity to test locally for the Coronavirus along with testing for Influenza A and B which present similarly to the COVID-19. Dr. Gresh, PAHO Virologist, trained Staff from the National Reference Laboratory from February 17-21, 2020, thus strengthening Guyana’s Laboratory facilities to do its own testing for the Coronavirus. The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) remains at our disposal for the testing of COVID-19.

