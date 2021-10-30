Curfew moves to 12am; passengers allowed in Guyana with Antigen test

The National COVID-19 Task Force has enforced a number of new measures in the gazetted order for November 2021. In its new update, the National Curfew has moved to 12:00 am to 4:00 am from the 10:30 pm curfew starting time which was instituted for several months ago.

Additionally, several businesses including bars, restaurants and casinos have been given additional time to operate until 11:00 pm daily, however, the hosting and promotion of private parties are still prohibited.

Religious organisations will be allowed to have 60% of the capacity of their buildings in the new measures which take effect on November 1.

Passengers also will be allowed to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination and a negative result from a PCR or approved antigen COVID-19 test. The Antigen test has been added to the accepted tests to enter Guyana. PCR test is considered the ‘gold standard’ of the COVID-19 tests.

These tests must be taken within 72 hours of the date of the individual’s arrival in Guyana. This applies to any person entering Guyana from land or sea. However, it is unclear if the antigen tests will be accepted by air travelers too.

Persons will now have to provide proof of being fully vaccinated to enter public buildings.

A person can only be fully vaccinated once receiving the two doses of their COVID-19 vaccine or in the case of Johnson and Johnson, its single-dose shot.

Related