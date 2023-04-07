DAYCARE OWNER REMANDED TO PRISON – LAWYER SAYS PUBLIC PRESSURE CAUSED DPP TO LAY CHARGES

Denise Benn, the 57-year-old owner of Little Learners daycare center, has been remanded to prison after appearing at the Sparendaam Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, charged with Manslaughter over the death of a young child in her care. Although her lawyer claims that public pressure led to the stringent charge, he intends to apply for High Court bail. Tiana Cole of Nightly News was present at the court proceedings.

Like this: Like Loading...