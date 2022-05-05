Driver Speeding with Children in Car Dies in early morning accident

A speeding driver who reportedly lost control of his car around 04:15hrs on Thursday morning has died. Police Headquarters reported that a 12 and 6 year old were in the car at the time of accident and suffered injuries about their bodies.

The accident occurred along the Windsor Forest Public Road, West Coast Demerara involving motor car #PSS 3117 owned by Naresh Singh and driven by Kelvin Ghisiawan, age unknown, of Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Enquiries disclosed that motor car #PSS 3117 was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road at a fast rate when the driver lost control of his vehicle causing it to swerved south where he drove off the road and collided into a concrete bridge which is located on the southern side of the road.

The driver was picked up in an unconscious condition and the two young occupants were picked up in a conscious condition by public-spirited persons and they were all taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where the driver was pronounced dead on arrival.

The two occupants were seen and examined by a doctor on duty where they were both admitted as patients at the said hospital. One was admitted for observation while the other was admitted suffering from a broken left leg and injuries about her body.