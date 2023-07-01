Renata Burnette brings us the latest developments in Plaisance, where Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill has taken steps to address the concerns raised by residents regarding the displacement of vendors for the construction of a four-lane highway on the railway embankment. To make amends for what many consider a disrespectful and inhumane action, the minister met with the vendors to engage in a consultation process and discuss the way forward.
EDGHILL MEETS WITH PLAISANCE VENDORS AND SAYS GOV’T HAS NO PLANS TO DISPOSSESS THEM
