EIGHT RANKS WITHIN THE SPECIAL PROTECTION SERVICE TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

As a result of the presence of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana, the Presidential Guard Unit conducted random testing on ranks within the department.

In a release by the Superintendent of Police, Jairam Ramlakhan, it was revealed that eight ranks of the uniform section were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

He noted that the ranks are not from the VIP close protection section but are all part of the Special Protective Service (SPS).

According to the statement the ranks are currently recovering in quarantine.