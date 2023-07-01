HGP Nightly NewsTiana Cole details a tragic incident in the Charlestown, Georgetown community. On Friday morning, a father and his two young children lost their lives in a devastating fire, reportedly unable to escape the lower flat of their home. The incident has left the community in a state of shock.
FATHER AND TWO DAUGHTERS PERISH IN CHARLESTOWN BLAZE – I AM NUMB NOW – MOTHER, WIFE OF VICTIMS
