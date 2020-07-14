GDF building badly damaged following early morning fire

An unoccupied one storeyed building located at the Army Base Second Infantry of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was set ablaze this morning leaving the wooden structure badly damaged.

Reports are that between 03:00h and 03:30h residents living nearby the Army base observed the fire and smoke coming from the top flat of the building in question.

An alarm was immediately raised and public spirited citizens rushed to extinguish fire by forming a bucket bridgade and eventailly managed to contain the blaze until the firemen arrived.

After successfully extinguishing the fire, authrorities observed that the floor of the building was “semi -burnt” along with the Northern and Southern side of the building.

Investigations into the fire are currently in progress.