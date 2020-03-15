GECOM chair welcomes initiative to re-count ballots of all ten Regions

In a statement, Justice Claudette Singh expressed that the Guyana Elections Commission will cooperate with the request made by President David Granger, approved by Leader of opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, to facilitate the recounting of ballots for all ten Regions.

Full Statement from Justice Claudette Singh:

As Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) I, on Friday March 13th, gave an undertaking to Chief Justice Madame Roxanne George Wiltshire, during the contempt hearing, that I would facilitate the recounting of the ballots for Region 4.

In this regard I requested a meeting of the full Commission, today, Saturday.

My commitment has now been bolstered, by a request made by His Excellency President David Granger, and to which the Leader of the Opposition Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo has approved, to have the Chairperson of CARICOM field an independent high level team to supervise the recount of the ballots for District One to District Ten.

I welcome this initiative and would assure everyone, that GECOM will cooperate fully with the process