GECOM MUST READY ITSELF FOR HOUSE TO HOUSE REGISTRATION

0
116

Executive member of the PNC/R – Aubrey Norton – at a virtual press conference on Friday, called on the Guyana Election Commission to ready itself for house to house registration, so as to generate a new and clean voters list, in anticipation of fresh elections, and a
favorable outcome of the two election petitions filed by the coalition party. More from Wendell Badrie

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.