GUSDA in the UK rewards excellence to top students at Clonbrook, Hope and Ann’s Grove Primary Schools

The Guyana UK Social Development Association (GUSDA), a charity in the United Kingdom, has once again rewarded excellence at the 4th Annual Award Ceremony held by the Dochfour – Greenfield Harmony Group on Friday, 26th November 2021.

Since 2019, GUSDA has been supporting the Dochfour-Greenfield Harmony Group in celebrating the achievements of students who have excelled at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations from Clonbrook Primary, Hope Estate Primary and Ann’s Grove Primary Schools. This year, as on previous occasions, GUSDA donated gift vouchers to the top ten students which were presented to the students by its Associate Member and Guest Speaker, Dr Saska Sertimer. GUSDA’s Secretary, Coreen Carberry who is visiting from the United Kingdom, also assisted with the presentations.

Dr Sertimer in her keynote remarks congratulated the students and challenged them to “keep learning and always seek opportunities to better enhance their knowledge and skills….to keep striving for excellence”. She further encouraged them “to choose their friends wisely, to erase the barriers that divide us and to be creative minds that can catalyse development in the wider world”.

GUSDA’s Chair, Orin Alexander commented, “We are pleased to support the efforts of the Douchfour-Greenfield Harmony Group in celebrating excellence in young students each year. An investment in our young people is an investment in Guyana’s future. Our donation is intended to inspire and motivate these students to even greater achievements so that they can be the best version of themselves and make a positive contribution to Guyana’s development”.

Daphne Higgins, Coordinator of the Harmony Group extended their appreciation of GUSDA’s donation to the Annual Award Ceremony, “We are indeed grateful for your support. The Awardees have benefitted tremendously from the yearly book vouchers. May God continue to bless your Group for your act of benevolence. We do look forward for continued support in the future”.

Back row (L-R) GUSDA Secretary Coreen Carberry and Dr Saska Sertimer Front row: Nine of the ten students honoured at the Awards Ceremony

Dr Saska Sertimer and GUSDA Secretary, Coreen Carberry presenting gift vouchers to the Awardees

The Dochfour – Greenfield Harmony Group is multi-racial and multi-religious. Its aim is to highlight and celebrate the achievements of those who have excelled in the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) – 3 each from Clonbrook Primary, Hope Estate Primary and Ann’s Grove Primary schools; the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and the top student in the field of athletics.

The Guyana UK Social Development Association (GUSDA) is a UK-based charitable organisation that contributes to the social development of Guyanese communities both in the United Kingdom and in Guyana. Since 1995, it has been supporting diverse communities in the areas of sports, health, education, culture, community development and general well-being.

GUSDA and Radio Presenter/Promoter & DJ Mr Marlon (UK) in collaboration with Humanity Wins Foundation, a local non-profit organisation in Guyana recently concluded a hamper distribution exercise to some 110 families most affected by the recent floods in Regions 4, 5 and 10. Some other notable projects include the 2020 COVID-19 relief where they were able to support over 120 families across 5 regions in Guyana with food hampers. The most vulnerable families and individuals were identified to receive ongoing support.

For the holiday season of 2020, the teamwork with the Humanity Wins Foundation continued and aid was once again distributed to families lacking resources. As an added bonus, age-appropriate presents for children within these households were gifted to reflect the festivities of the season. Humanity Wins Foundation and GUSDA also worked with the administrator of the Hauraruni Girls’ Home, a safe place for young girls who have been neglected and/or abused, to identify the needs of the orphanage and all items requested were supplied. The children were also given Christmas presents and books based on their individual interests.

For further information, please write to: gusdauk@gmail.com