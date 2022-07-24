GUSDA’S Family Sports & Fun Day @ CROYDON SPORTS ARENA, UNITED KINGDOM

The time is nearly here to get on your sports gear for :

GUSDA’S Family Sports & Fun Day

@ CROYDON SPORTS ARENA

Albert Rd, SE25 4QL

(2min. from Arena Tram Stop)

SUNDAY 31 JULY 2022, 12-7.30 pm

(Register for races by 1 pm)

•Fun Races •Traditional Games •Bouncy Castles •5-a-Side Football

• Tug-of-Peace (which gender will win this year?) •Food & Craft Stalls •Seating for 400 & •Picnic Area etc.

Music by Mr Marlon & DJ Majikal

Admission:

•Children (16 & Under) FREE

•Adults (17+): £3 online/£5 on site

•Sen. Citz. (65+): £3 online/£4 on site

(Id Req. re children 13+ & adults 65+)

•Online sales via shoobs.com & eventbrite.co.uk

https://shoobs.com/events/71197/guyana-family-sports-fun-day

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/guyana-family-sports-fun-day-tickets-377787170597

•Ample paid parking available on site for cars & coaches (£3/£5).

• No Smoking & No glass bottles to be brought on site.

•Security searches required before entry

•For further information please visit: •http://gusda@gusdaukgusdauk.com,

•fb: gusda@gusdauk or

•email: gusdauk@gmail.com