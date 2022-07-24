GUSDA’S Family Sports & Fun Day @ CROYDON SPORTS ARENA, UNITED KINGDOM

The time is nearly here to get on your sports gear for :
GUSDA’S Family Sports & Fun Day
@ CROYDON SPORTS ARENA
Albert Rd, SE25 4QL
(2min. from Arena Tram Stop)
SUNDAY 31 JULY 2022, 12-7.30 pm
(Register for races by 1 pm)
•Fun Races •Traditional Games •Bouncy Castles •5-a-Side Football
• Tug-of-Peace (which gender will win this year?) •Food & Craft Stalls •Seating for 400 & •Picnic Area etc.
Music by Mr Marlon & DJ Majikal
Admission:
•Children (16 & Under) FREE
•Adults (17+): £3 online/£5 on site
•Sen. Citz. (65+): £3 online/£4 on site
(Id Req. re children 13+ & adults 65+)
•Online sales via shoobs.com & eventbrite.co.uk
https://shoobs.com/events/71197/guyana-family-sports-fun-day
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/guyana-family-sports-fun-day-tickets-377787170597
•Ample paid parking available on site for cars & coaches (£3/£5).
• No Smoking & No glass bottles to be brought on site.
•Security searches required before entry
•For further information please visit: •http://gusda@gusdaukgusdauk.com,
•fb: gusda@gusdauk or
•email: gusdauk@gmail.com