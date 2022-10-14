Guyana-China ink Air Services Agreement

Passenger travel and trade between Guyana and China are set to be enhanced as Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill ratifies an Air Services Agreement (ASA) with China’s Ambassador to Guyana, H.E. Guo Haiyan.

At today’s signing ceremony, Minister Edghill hailed the ASA as one that will, “allow access to an open market for airlines to operate and advance the air transport services, trade, and economic growth between the two countries.”

To further stimulate tourism, trade and commerce between the two nations, Minister Edghill called on Ambassador Haiyan to invite prominent airlines of China to explore plying the Guyana-China route.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar and officials from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, as well as a team that accompanied Ambassador Haiyan witnessed the ASA signing.