HGPTV SPORTSCAST 16TH JANUARY 2019

According to the President of the Athletics Association of Guyana Aubrey Hudson, he rates Guyana Performance last year as Moderate despite carting of few medals at the carifta Games and A Gold Medal at The Common Wealth Games.

Aubrey Hudson President of the Guyana athletics association in an interview on Wednesday sat down with HGP sports. A few issues were brought up in terms of Athletes and the Association and one such concerns were on the Athletes performance from the previous year in which, the President believes that 2018 has been better year than 2017 because of the Achievement of more medals at the Carifta game also not forgetting winning of a gold medal At Commonwealth Games.