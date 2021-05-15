While some may view being visually impaired as a tragic occurrence, one woman who has been living without sight for thirty-nine years is expressing that she has no regrets since she has been able to
live a normal life. Kendell Richmond reports
“I HAVE NO REGRETS,” SAYS WOMAN WHO SUDDENLY LOST SIGHT 39 YEARS AGO
While some may view being visually impaired as a tragic occurrence, one woman who has been living without sight for thirty-nine years is expressing that she has no regrets since she has been able to