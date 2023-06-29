IRATE PLAISANCE RESIDENTS WELCOME VICE PRESIDENT WITH HEATED PROTEST ACTION

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the eviction of vendors from the Plaisance Railway Embankment, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and his team encountered a disgruntled mob hurling heated insults during their visit to the village in East Coast Demerara on Tuesday afternoon. In response to the situation, the Vice President assured the crowd that a subsequent meeting would be arranged involving a team of engineers and the Minister of Public Works to discuss and strategize the next steps forward. Renata Burnette attended the meeting and provided a detailed report on the matter.

