Linden Town Week Officially Launched, Over 40 Activities Planned

Linden Town Week is expected to be one to remember- with over 40 activities proposed for the event in 2023. Slated from April 22nd to May 1st, there will be exciting Sporting events, Concept Parties, Cultural events, Comedy shows, Tours, Fairs, Pageants, Educational activities and religious services to name a few.

On Saturday, the Mayor and Town Council of Linden announced the dates and

activities for the 2023 Town Week Celebrations in a simple ceremony at Town

Hall that ended with a ceremonial cake cutting.

Proving an overview of the event, Mayor Waneka Arrindell spoke about the tremendous transformation of the Town from mining to Business and Tourism and proudly acknowledged the

repeated dominance of Linden’s athletic program. “We have been blessed with

a vibrant council and residents who have pride in themselves, their

culture, and their Town, and this coming year will be a celebration of many

aspects of our togetherness and strength. As a result of our victory in

sports, we have decided to theme Town Week 2023 in black and gold!”

The Mayor went on to say that many of the key activities were being pursued

by a number of promoters but no final decision had been made yet and urged

all potential partners to come on board as quickly as possible so as to

benefit from the massive marketing campaigns that will be run by the

council locally and internationally.

For more information about Town Week 2023 activities, participation, event

entry, accommodation, travel, and promotion, please visit the LM&CC

Facebook page or call 614-2124 or 444-4010.

List of Proposed Events

CHURCH SERVICE CHURCH CONCERT BASKETBALL FINALS VOLLEYBALL FINALS SKIP TO MY LOO FOOTBALL CIRCLE TENNIS CRICKET RELAY BIRD WHISTLING ESSAY DEBATE SPELLING B KIDS’ ART TEEN PAGEANT ARTS (ADULTS) HEALTH FAIR – GRAND SUNDAY BUSINESS EXPO- GRAND SUNDAY DAY TOURS KIDS’ MOVIE NIGHT RADIO PROGRAMS DAILY HI-KA-THON SENIORS’ LUNCH MAYOR’S BALL WISMAR DAY FLY OVER BEST COMMUNITY BEST YARD REGGAE ON THE RIVER KIDS DAY – GRAND SUNDAY AGRICULTURE EXPO – GRAND SUNDAY MARKET DAY BIG AND BOLD COMEDY SHOW ALL BLACK INTERNATIONAL NIGHT GRAND SUNDAY COLORED PARTY REGATTA/WASH DOWN BIG PEOPLE PARTY ALL WHITE 60’s CONCEPT PARTY