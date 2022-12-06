Linden Town Week Officially Launched, Over 40 Activities Planned

0
117

Linden Town Week is expected to be one to remember- with over 40 activities proposed for the event in 2023. Slated from April 22nd to May 1st, there will be exciting Sporting events, Concept Parties, Cultural events, Comedy shows, Tours, Fairs, Pageants, Educational activities and religious services to name a few.

On Saturday, the Mayor and Town Council of Linden announced the dates and
activities for the 2023 Town Week Celebrations in a simple ceremony at Town
Hall that ended with a ceremonial cake cutting.

Proving an overview of the event, Mayor Waneka Arrindell spoke about the tremendous transformation of the Town from mining to Business and Tourism and proudly acknowledged the
repeated dominance of Linden’s athletic program. “We have been blessed with
a vibrant council and residents who have pride in themselves, their
culture, and their Town, and this coming year will be a celebration of many
aspects of our togetherness and strength. As a result of our victory in
sports, we have decided to theme Town Week 2023 in black and gold!”

The Mayor went on to say that many of the key activities were being pursued
by a number of promoters but no final decision had been made yet and urged
all potential partners to come on board as quickly as possible so as to
benefit from the massive marketing campaigns that will be run by the
council locally and internationally.

For more information about Town Week 2023 activities, participation, event
entry, accommodation, travel, and promotion, please visit the LM&CC
Facebook page or call 614-2124 or 444-4010.

List of Proposed Events

  1. CHURCH SERVICE
  2. CHURCH CONCERT
  3. BASKETBALL FINALS
  4. VOLLEYBALL FINALS
  5. SKIP TO MY LOO
  6. FOOTBALL
  7. CIRCLE TENNIS
  8. CRICKET
  9. RELAY
  10. BIRD WHISTLING
  11. ESSAY
  12. DEBATE
  13. SPELLING B
  14. KIDS’ ART
  15. TEEN PAGEANT
  16. ARTS (ADULTS)
  17. HEALTH FAIR – GRAND SUNDAY
  18. BUSINESS EXPO- GRAND SUNDAY
  19. DAY TOURS
  20. KIDS’ MOVIE NIGHT
  21. RADIO PROGRAMS DAILY
  22. HI-KA-THON
  23. SENIORS’ LUNCH
  24. MAYOR’S BALL
  25. WISMAR DAY
  26. FLY OVER
  27. BEST COMMUNITY
  28. BEST YARD
  29. REGGAE ON THE RIVER
  30. KIDS DAY – GRAND SUNDAY
  31. AGRICULTURE EXPO – GRAND SUNDAY
  32. MARKET DAY
  33. BIG AND BOLD
  34. COMEDY SHOW
  35. ALL BLACK
  36. INTERNATIONAL NIGHT
  37. GRAND SUNDAY
  38. COLORED PARTY
  39. REGATTA/WASH DOWN
  40. BIG PEOPLE PARTY
  41. ALL WHITE
  42. 60’s CONCEPT PARTY

