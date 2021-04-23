Man allegedly ingests poisonous substance after arguing with wife

A 29-year-old man is currently hospitalized after he allegedly ingested a poisonous substance inside of his home shortly after he had a heated argument with his wife when he returned home from a drinking session.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at the couple’s North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini) home.

Reports are that the man and his reputed wife were “having domestic problems” and on the day in question around 14:00h he left their residence and started imbibing at another location.

According to a police statement, on his return home, the he allegedly became involved in a heated row with his wife, “which led him to make an attempt on his life via ingestion.”

“He was rushed to the hospital where he was seen and examined and admitted a patient. A report was made to Mabaruma Police Station on the said date about 18:30 hours. The victim is in a stable condition but is being kept at the hospital for observation.”

Investigations are ongoing.