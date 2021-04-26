Man stabbed to death while visiting girlfriend at her home

A 20-year-old young man who went to visit his girlfriend at her residence was allegedly knifed to death by his girlfriend’s male cousin at ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, on Saturday night.

Dead is Devon Xavier of La Penitence Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

Reports are that on the day in question, around 21:30h, Xavier was in a conversation with his girlfriend at her home, when the girl’s father and her cousin approached them.

According to a police statement, when the girl observed this, she told Xavier to leave because her relatives were not in favour of her relationship with him.

“Her father then instructed her to go inside the house, but in the process which she saw her cousin grab the deceased, took out a knife from his pants waist and dealt him a stab to his right side chest causing him to receive injury and collapse to the ground. The suspect made good his escape in an unknown direction. The body was examined by a doctor from Alberttown Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) and was pronounced dead.”

Xavier’s body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Meanwhile, efforts by the cops to locate the suspect have proved unsuccessful. “The father of the deceased’s girlfriend is currently in custody assisting with