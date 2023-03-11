MAN WALKS FREE OF CAMPBELLVILLE DOUBLE MURDER OF PANDIT, SON

A man who was accused of committing a double murder in 2018 has been acquitted after High Court Judge Jo Ann Barlow upheld a no-case submission on Wednesday. The judge discharged the case, effectively ending the legal proceedings against the defendant. Tiana Cole has the details.
