Miner charged for murdering ‘Wild Buck’ over woman

A 27-year-old miner has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of Damion Williams, also known as “Wild Buck”.

The accused, Kevin Lindore, of 2 & 1/2 Miles, Bartica, appeared in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on Friday.



He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and was ordered remanded to prison by Magistrate Esther Sam.

According to a press release, the matter will be recalled on August 6, 2021 for filing of statements.



Police said Williams, also called ‘Wild Buck’ – age unknown — of Paramakatoi Village, Region 8, was fatally stabbed with a knife by Lindore on Sunday, July 11 at 8:30 a.m. at Ithaki Backdam, Mazaruni River.

According to police in a statement, the victim and the suspect worked together at a mining camp at the Ithaki Backdam.

It is alleged that the two men had a disagreement over the way the suspect was treating a female employee who is a cook at the camp, police said.

“The disagreement resulted in a fight between the suspect and the victim, and the suspect pulled out a knife and dealt the victim a stab to his neck which left a gaping wound as he fell and became motionless.

“The victim was escorted to Bartica Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body was then placed in the Bartica Hospital mortuary where it awaits a post mortem examination,” the release added.