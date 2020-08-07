Miner nabbed by “cops in hiding” after threatening dredge owner’s life

-caught returning to camp site with gun, ammo

A miner is now in hot water after he was caught by the cops with an illegal firearm at a mining camp following threats he made to a dredge owner.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident took place at the Quartzstone Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The 33-year-old suspect hails from Grove Post Office Street, East Bank Demerara.

Reports are that on Wednesday afternoon, the dredge owner made a report to the police that the suspect, who is commonly referred to as “Short Man” made threats to his life and well being.

As such, around 15:20h, a group of policemen ventured to the mining camp to locate the suspect but did not see him there.

The cops then lay in wait, concealed from the public eye, for the miner’s return.

Upon the suspect’s arrival at the camp site, he was accosted by the ranks who conducted a search on his person and found a black 9mm Pietro Beretta Pistol and three (3) live rounds, bearing serial number #F993867.

He was told of the allegation, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station. Investigations in the matter are currently in progress.