MINGO TO BE RELEASED AT 230PM ON SATURDAY ATTORNEY AT LAW DARREN WADE

Clairmont Mingo’s attorney – Darren Wade says his client is expected to be released at 2:30 PM on Saturday. He is required to lodge his passport and report to the police every day starting Monday at 09:00hrs, while another GECOM staff has been arrested for
allegedly attempting to derail the electoral process. Wendell Badrie has the details
Clairmont Mingo’s attorney – Darren Wade says his client is expected to be released at 2:30 PM on Saturday. He is required to lodge his passport and report to the police every day starting Monday at 09:00hrs, while another GECOM staff has been arrested for