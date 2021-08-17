Over 100 residents of La Parfaite Harmonie on the West Bank of Demerara will benefit from the construction of scores of core homes as well as home improvement subsidies under the Adequate Housing and
Urban Accessibility Programme of the Ministry of Housing and Water. Kendell Richmond reports
MORE THAN 100 LA PARFAITE HARMONIE RESIDENTS TO BENEFIT FROM CORE HOMES AND HOME IMPROVEMENT SUBSIDES
Over 100 residents of La Parfaite Harmonie on the West Bank of Demerara will benefit from the construction of scores of core homes as well as home improvement subsidies under the Adequate Housing and