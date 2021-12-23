Naked body found with brain matter on De Hoop Public Road

Police are investigating the discovery of an unidentified male of East Indian at the De Hoop Public Road, Mahaica on December 23 about 1:50hrs.

According to reports, a party of policemen went to De Hoop Public Road where they observed an unidentified male body laying on the side of the road naked and with what appears to be a wound to the forehead and bruises about his body.

His right eye appeared to be pushed out of its socket and brain matter was seen on the road shoulder.

The body was then escorted to the Mahaciony Cottage Hospital where it was pronounced dead on arrival and then escorted to the Anthony Funeral Home for identification and post mortem. Further investigations are underway.