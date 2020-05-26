Independence comes to Guyana hooray and at last Which was indeed a bloody task. Oh, ye nations of this multi-racial land Let’s rejoice and join our hands.

NATIONS OF GUYANA (Written and performed by Terry Nelson A.k.a Omar Farouk) (c)1966

Independence comes to Guyana hooray and at last Which was indeed a bloody task Oh ye nations of this multi-racial land Let’s rejoice and join our hands

I know agony still fills the air And its more than what some people can bare But forget revenge oh nations of this multi-racial land Let’s live and work as one!

Can’t you see oh my people, can’t you see That too many lives have lost Can’t you see that we must, rule our destiny And rule it until eternity.

Break!————————————————-

Oh, nations of Guyana come restore your love Let’s pray to the great god above That he’ll quickly wash away all your enmity And entwine the nation’s unity

Can’t you see oh my people, can’t you see That too many lives have lost Can’t you see that we must, rule our destiny And rule it until eternity. And rule it until eternity.

And rule it until eternity.