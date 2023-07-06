NIGEL DHARAMLALL RESIGNS AS MINISTER, MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT AMID RAPE ALLEGATIONS

In a recent development, it has been revealed that Nigel Dharamlall, facing accusations of rape and sodomy, has submitted his resignation as Minister of Local Government and Regional Development and a Member of Parliament. This decision came to light shortly after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised the Police that there were no legal grounds to pursue the case further following the complainant’s issuance of a “no further action” statement. Further details surrounding this development can be found in Shemar Alleyne’s report.
