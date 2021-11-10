Featuring four lanes, pedestrian and cyclists pathways, along with the
ability to accommodate some 3,000 vehicles per hour, with uninterrupted traffic, construction of the New Demerara River Bridge is underway; but it would appear as though residents situated immediately in the vicinity of the proposed bridge, were not
consulted to date. Wendel Badrie reports
No consultations with residents over the construction of the new demerara river bridge
Featuring four lanes, pedestrian and cyclists pathways, along with the