August 14 will be one year since Patrick Ramgobin was struck down by a motor car driven by a police rank, yet no one has been brought to justice. Ramgobin’s inconsolable mother told Nightly News on Wednesday that the past year has been the worse of her entire life, devoid of joy, emotional closure and sadly justice. Amel Griffith
reports.
NO JUSTICE ONE YEAR LATER – MOTHER OF THE MAN STRUCK DOWN BY POLICE
