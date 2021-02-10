NO NEW TAXES IN BUDGET 2021

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo assures Guyanese that there will be no tax increases in Budget 2021, which is to be laid before the National Assembly on Friday. All social sector programs implemented by APNU/AFC, which negatively impacted the poorer Guyanese,
will be abolished. Wendell Badrie reports.
