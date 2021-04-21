NOTICE OF CLOSURE – ANNA REGINA POST OFFICE

Customers are advised that the Anna Regina Post Office, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) will be closed from Wednesday, April 21, 2021 until further notice, due to circumstances beyond its control.

This is according to a media statement from relevant authorities which noted that all services can be accessed at other locations along the Coast.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to your continued support. You can visit our website at guypost.gy, or like us on Facebook for additional information. You can also follow us on Instagram and Twitter,” the relevant authorities added.