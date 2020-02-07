PRESIDENT HIGHLIGHTS PLAN TO ABOLISH SQUATTING

Residence of Plastic City at Vreed-en-hopp, West Coast Demerara have welcomed President David Granger’s plans to establish a National Squatter Resettlement Commission.

At a rally in Leonora last Friday, President Granger said the new commission will bring an end to homelessness and provide adequate housing for all. He pointed out Plastic City, as one of the areas that needed to be removed.

Speaking at a rally in Leonora last Friday, President Granger said “People must not live like that in Guyana. People must not live like that in Region Three. We have to abolish squatting. No slums! No shanties!”

With a lack of basic necessities like electricity and running water, living conditions there are far from acceptable. Residents live in a dilapidated shacks that line the walkways where little children play.

Life in Plastic City

Roy Haywood, 53, who has been living in the community for almost five years thanks the President for remembering Plastic City.

“I want to thank the president for thinking about Plastic City and what he has in mind to do for us here. I want to thank him and congratulate him for his works cause, I need some help,”

President Granger said the over 153 squatter settlements across Guyana remain a major bugbear. His mission is to eliminate such living conditions, providing instead, a better quality of life for all.