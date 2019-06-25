The Caribbean Court of Justice ruled last Tuesday that the December 21st, no-confidence motion against the ruling APNU/AFC government was carried with 33 votes of the 65 seats in the house, which sets in motion General and regional elections. Colwyn Abrams took to the streets of Georgetown to get the reaction from
PUBLIC OPINION CCJ RULING
