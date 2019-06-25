PUBLIC OPINION CCJ RULING

0
198

The Caribbean Court of Justice ruled last Tuesday that the December 21st, no-confidence motion against the ruling APNU/AFC government was carried with 33 votes of the 65 seats in the house, which sets in motion General and regional elections. Colwyn Abrams took to the streets of Georgetown to get the reaction from citizen about the ruling.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.