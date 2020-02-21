REGION SIX SCHOOLS PRESENTED WITH STEM KITS

Three Region Six schools, Fyrish and Gibraltar Courtland Primary and Hibiscus Nursery school in New Amsterdam were presented with STEM kits by Minister of Education Dr. Honourable, Nicolette Henry.

Minister Henry handing over a kit to a teacher of the Fyrish Primary School

According to Dr. Henry the kits will allow for greater creativity and innovation among the students. They will assist science education in schools at a time when several skilled professionals are needed for the Oil and as sector.

Meanwhile, Regional Education Officer, Ms. Bhagmattie LaCruz in her brief remarks told the children and the teachers to make maximum use of the kits so that there can be improvements among students and the overall education system.