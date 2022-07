Leader of the Alliance for Change, Khemraj Ramjattan, says that the circumstances contributing to a shortage of packaged sugar manufactured by Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc (GUYSUCO) are precisely why a decision was taken to right-size several estates while the opposition was in Government. He maintains that Government’s plan to revive the ailing industry is concurrent with the sustenance of inter-generational impoverishment. Timeka Rodney has the details.

Related