ROUTE 31 MINIBUS SERVICE PROVIDERS DON NEW UNIFORM

In an effort to improve on professionalism and uniformity, Minibus Service Providers of Route 31, (Georgetown La Parfaith Harmonie/Patentia, West Bank Demerara) were decked in their orange coloured jersey on Monday, January 27, 2020, on the bus park, south of the Stabroek Market.

Over the past months, the United Minibus Union with the support of the Ministry of Business, the Guyana National road Safety Council and the Traffic department have been making efforts to enforce the minibus code of conduct which governs how operators should carry out their daily duties.

Among the areas which the CoC addresses are touting, operators’ mode of dressing, overloading and unwarranted stops at the service stations while passengers are onboard and others.

As it relates to mode of dressing, many drivers of various routes have adopted to wearing their uniform on a daily basis.

In a previous report, President of the United Minibus Union, Eon Andrews, said that a number of minibus operators have resorted to being properly attired as stipulated by the code of conduct. However, there are still more work to be done to get others onboard.

With no added pressure by the Union on operators to conform to the new attire, Andrews says he will continue to work with the key stakeholders in educating the operators on the usefulness of the code of conduct.