SHUMAN’S REMOVAL FROM PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE’S LIST: “GROSSLY INCORRECT” – LIBERTY AND JUSTICE PARTY



The Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) says the information shared by the media regarding GECOM’s decision to remove Mr. Lenox Shuman from the list of presidential candidate for the upcoming March 2 elections is “grossly incorrect.”

In an effort to clarify, the Liberty and Justice Party would like to inform the public that they have received a letter on January 22, 2020 from the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice Claudette Singh, requesting confirmation of Mr. Shuman’s citizen status by January 31, 2020. This information will guide the commission on whether to remove him from the list by the deadline given. As such, the LJP assures It’s compliance to GECOM’S request.

LJP believes that this week’s media content is an attempt by the larger parties to discredit and diminish support for the smaller parties.

The LJP reiterates their position that they will always adhere to its Constitution and the Laws of Guyana and urges the public and supporters to be aware and dismiss fake news.