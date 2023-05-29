Smallie’s accomplice shot dead during confrontation with Joint Services ranks

A 33-year-old man, who Police said aided in the escape of notorious convicted killer and death row inmate Mark Royden Williams, was on Sunday fatally shot when he allegedly opened fire on ranks of the Joint Services.

Dead is Neon Howard, called ‘Taxi,’ of Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD). He was killed along a trail at St Mary’s Quarry, Essequibo River, in Region Seven.

HGP Nightly News understands that Howard was among the two accomplices wanted by Police for helping Williams, who is also known as ‘Smallie,’ escape.

According to the Police, on Saturday, they received information of Williams and his accomplices being in the St Mary’s quarry area.

As a result, ranks from the Joint Services were dispatched to the location on ATV and foot.

However, at about 06:54 h on Sunday, a patrol on ATV was along a trail about six miles North/ West of where a lumber concession is based on the Essequibo River bank when they spotted Howard.

“They arrested Howard and proceeded to escort him through the trail when the suspect suddenly snatched one of the ranks firearm from his lap as the rank drove the ATV,” Police said.

They added that Howard immediately jumped off the ATV, and ran a short distance while attempting to crank the firearm.

“As a result, one of the Joint Services ranks, who was armed with an AK 47 rifle, then discharged four rounds in Howard’s direction, one of which struck Howard, who fell in a ditch of water whilst still attempting to crank the firearm.”

On seeing that, another Joint Services rank discharged three rounds from his 9mm weapon, of which two struck Howard as he soon became motionless.

The alleged accomplice was escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the time of Howard’s arrest, he was found with a black Samsung phone, one grey haversack which contained a pair of black Nike boots, Vitamin C tablets, Iron tablets, Malaria tablets, one camouflage hammock, one pack of cook-up seasoning, and one boxer.

It should be noted that items similar to these, including rations, had been previously discovered by ranks of the Joint Services who were in hot pursuit of the suspects.

Further, an eyewitness who had interactions under duress with the escapee and his accomplices has positively identified Howard. Williams is still on the run.

Williams, who is on death row for killing 12 persons during the 2008 Bartica Massacre, escaped from the Mazaruni Prison, a maximum security facility, at about 14:30 h on May 19, 2023.

The following day, the Police announced a $10 million reward for any information leading to Williams’ arrest.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) had said that Williams was returning to the Sibley Hall prison after receiving a visit from a female when the escorting ranks came under gunfire by men armed with AK-47 rifles.

As a result, the ranks dismounted the ATV and returned fire at the assailants.

At that point, one of the boat occupants came onto the land and continued to discharge several rounds towards the prison officers.

Williams, who was in foot chains, ran towards the riverbank and jumped into the river. His accomplices at that point assisted him into the boat, which proceeded westerly upriver.

He was convicted for the murder of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporal Ivor Williams.

In 2017, Williams escaped from the prison at Camp Street, Georgetown, during a riot.

Meanwhile, six persons, including the Senior Superintendent of the Mazaruni Prison Alexander Hopkinson have been charged with facilitating the escape of Williams.

Like this: Like Loading...