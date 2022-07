Following the collapse of a water well on the Linden Soesdyke Highway, the residents of Hill Foot and Wirekabra villages have been without a reliable water supply for weeks. They are up in arms with this state of affairs and are calling on the relevant authorities to rectify the situation expeditiously. Meanwhile, Guyana Water Incorporated has assured that measures have been implemented. Daniela Araujo visited Soesdyke on Thursday morning and filed this report.

