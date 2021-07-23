Taxi drivers busted with cannabis remanded

Two men, who were arrested after the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) discovered a large quantity of cannabis in a car on the Lusignan Prison road, East Coast of Demerara earlier this week, were on Friday remanded to prison.

Taxi drivers, 45-year-old Glen Gray of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and 38-year-old Kurt Gittens of Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the joint charge.

Magistrate Azore then ordered the duo remanded to prison until August 13, 2021.

Reports are that a vehicle, with Gray and Gittens onboard, was intercepted at 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 during an operation by CANU officers.

The vehicle contained 73 pounds or 33.2 kg of cannabis.

Both men were then arrested and taken to CANU Headquarters.

The drug discovered by CANU.