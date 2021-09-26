“The best vaccine that you have is the vaccine in your arm” – Min. Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, says the best vaccine a person can take to protect themselves against COVID-19, is any that is available to them.

During Friday’s COVID-19 update, the health minister assured that the vaccines available in Guyana, namely AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sputnik V, are safe and effective in protecting against the deadly disease. Dr. Anthony was addressing the myth that only FDA approved vaccines are superior to other COVID-19 vaccines.

“The best vaccine that you have is the vaccine you have in your arm because that vaccine is going to protect you.”

He explained that while vaccines can be ranked by their level of effectiveness, they are all effective in doing what they were designed to do, which is protecting against COVID-19.

“We want to ensure that people get vaccines that are safe, that are effective, that would protect them and all the vaccines that we’re offering have been proven to be safe and effective, and they are protecting people and saving lives.”

Minister Anthony urged persons to visit any of the COVID-19 vaccination sites to receive their jabs. He made a special plea to persons who are overdue for their second dose to take it. The minister said there are enough second doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines for those who are due.

“I’m urging everyone if you haven’t gotten your vaccine as yet, go and make sure that you can get your vaccines and if you got your first dose, and you’re eligible for your second dose, please come and get that second dose.”

As of Friday, September 24, 352,932 adults or 68.8 per cent of the adult population have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 182,644 adults or 35.6 per cent of the adult population are fully inoculated. Some 21,815 adolescents or 29.9 per cent of the population between the ages of 12 and 17 have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccines, with approximately 300 of them fully vaccinated.