Thousands of people in several cities across the globe have taken part in anti-war protests.

Thousands of people have taken to public squares and Russian embassies across the globe to protest President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

From London and New York to Beirut and Istanbul, demonstrators, some cloaked in Ukrainian flags, have come out in droves to show solidarity with Ukrainians.

The invasion, which took place on Thursday morning, comes after months of rising tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and its Western allies.

As Ukrainians prepare for an assault on the capital Kyiv, hundreds of Russians staged anti-war protests in Moscow, St Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod, among other cities.

More than 1,745 protesters across 54 cities were arrested on Thursday. Russians have also signed open letters to demand a halt to the attack on Ukraine.

Protests have taken place in at least 50 Russian cities including: Chelyabinsk; Moscow; Nizhny Novgorod; Novosibirsk; Perm; Saint Petersburg; Yekaterinburg