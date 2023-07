Two persons are in Police custody after a 29-year-old man was found dead on Wednesday in a blood of blood.

Dead is Leon Kum of Kilcoy Squatting Area, Corentyne, Region Six.

Reports are that at about 2:30h, neighbours heard screams coming from the man’s house. Upon investigating, they saw Kum lying motionless in a pool of blood.

HGP Nightly News understands that a wound was observed on the victim’s neck.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided once it becomes available.

