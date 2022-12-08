Two jointly charged for murder of ‘Aunty Betty’ at Bush Lot

Roshanie Basdeo called Mala, a 37-year-old housewife from Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice and Mohammed Ramzan Shaheed called Bajie, a 48-year-old labourer from Section ‘B’ Bush Lot, WCB, were jointly charged today (8th December, 2022) for Murder, Contrary to Common Law.

Today (Thursday), Mohammed Ramzan Shaheed appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court, while Roshanie Basdeo appeared via Zoom from New Amsterdam Prison before Magistrate Peter Hugh.

The joint charge was read to them, and they were not required to plea. They were remanded to prison. The case was postponed to 14th December 2022.

Mohamed Ramzan Shaheed is accused of colluding with Roshanie Basdeo to kill 85-year-old Sumintra Sawh called ‘Aunty Betty’, on 28th November 2022 at Lot 131 Section B Bush Lot WCB.

An autopsy revealed that Sawh was stabbed seven times and sustained a fractured skull.