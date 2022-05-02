Woman Homeless after faulty electrical wiring causes early morning fire

At 4:47 am on Monday morning, the Guyana Fire Service was alerted to a fire at Lot 188 West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

Despite Water Tenders #76 and #105 from the Central Fire Station and #106 from the West Ruimveldt Fire Station being immediately dispatched to the location, the two storey wooden and concrete building that was owned and occupied by Shabikie Fernandes, was destroyed by the flames.

According to the Guyana Fire service “The purported cause of the fire is faulty electrical wiring which resulted in arcing and sparking, ignited and spread to nearby combustibles.”

Also affected by the blaze was a two storey wooden and concrete building located at Lot 189 West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

The building is owned by Rudolph Sam and occupied by himself and family of three.

Due to radiated heat from the building of origin one AC unit was slightly damaged and ten (10) metres of PVC guttering on the Northern side of the building was destroyed.